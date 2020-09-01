Gunfire near Canadian parliament kills 1, wounds 3

Police investigate a shooting incident in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 8, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

One person was shot dead and three were seriously wounded in downtown Ottawa on Wednesday, about a kilometer (0.6 miles) from parliament, police said.

Police in the Canadian capital responded to reports of multiple gun shots at about 7:30 a.m. ET and three people were rushed to the hospital, a statement said.

Police were seeking a suspect, it said. No further details were provided.

Local media cited police Inspector Francois D'Aoust saying it appeared to be a targeted shooting.

In 2014, a gunman attacked parliament and a soldier was fatally shot at a nearby war memorial. The attacker was shot dead by parliament security personnel, and the shooting was later classified as a terrorist attack.

