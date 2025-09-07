Gunmen in Nigeria attack Chinese workers, kill security officials

ABUJA - Gunmen killed eight security officials and kidnapped Chinese expatriate workers in Edo state in southern Nigeria, a spokesperson for the security agency said on Saturday (Sept 6), adding the Chinese workers were later rescued.

The incident happened on Friday when a group of suspected armed kidnappers attacked a convoy of the paramilitary Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Chinese nationals working for local BUA Cement.

NSCDC spokesperson Afolabi Babawale said four Chinese workers who were kidnapped were rescued but one was missing. Eight operatives from the agency were killed and four were seriously injured, he added.

Nigeria has experienced a surge in attacks by gunmen, mostly in the north of the country but kidnapping gangs are also known to operate in the south, targeting civilians for ransom.

