Hamas rejects UN Gaza resolution, says international force would become party to conflict

Hamas rejects UN Gaza resolution, says international force would become party to conflict
US Ambassador to United Nations Michael Waltz speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to consider a US proposal for a UN mandate to establish an international stabilization force in Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, Nov 17, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 18, 2025 1:19 AM

Hamas rejected the United Nations Security Council passing a US-drafted resolution endorsing US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan, saying it fails to meet Palestinians' rights and demands and seeks to impose an international trusteeship on the enclave that Palestinians and resistance factions oppose.

"Assigning the international force with tasks and roles inside the Gaza Strip, including disarming the resistance, strips it of its neutrality, and turns it into a party to the conflict in favour of the occupation," the group added.

