Harris says she is trying to get a second debate with Trump

Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, speaking during a campaign event at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 21, 2024 1:49 AM

ATLANTA - US Democratic candidate Kamala Harris is trying to get a second opportunity to debate her Republican challenger Donald Trump in this year's presidential race, she said on Sept 20.

"I'm trying to get another debate. We'll see," Ms Harris, the US vice-president, said in front of about 600 people at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

Ms Harris and Trump debated each other for the first time on Sept 10, in a contest that polls showed was won by the Democratic nominee.

Trump last week said he would not participate in another debate against Ms Harris before the Nov 5 election.

"There will be no third debate!" the former president wrote on his social media site, Truth Social. Trump debated President Joe Biden in June before his matchup against Ms Harris.

At their debate, Ms Harris put Trump on the defensive, with a stream of attacks on his fitness for office, his support of abortion restrictions and his myriad legal woes. 

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

