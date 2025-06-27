Harvard and University of Toronto make contingency plan for international students

TORONTO - Harvard University and the University of Toronto have unveiled a contingency plan that would allow select Harvard graduate students to continue their studies in Canada if US visa restrictions prevent them from re-entering the United States.

It is the first international student backup strategy announced since the US Department of Homeland Security moved last month to strip Harvard of its ability to enroll international students. A federal judge has since blocked the government's move.

In response to potential US visa challenges, students at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government who are unable to return to the United States will have the option to continue their studies through a visiting student programme at the University of Toronto's Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy.

The programme would combine courses taught by Kennedy and Munk faculty, the deans of both institutions said in a statement sent to Reuters this week.

The contingency plans are being announced to ease student uncertainty, but will only be implemented if there is enough demand from those unable to enter the US due to visa or entry restrictions, the statement said.

"With these contingency plans in place, HKS will be able to continue to provide a world-class public policy education to all of our students, even if they cannot make it to our campus this year," Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein said.

The programme will be available to international students who have already completed one year at the US campus.

US President Donald Trump's administration has threatened or moved to cut billions of dollars in federal research funding for Harvard. The administration has accused the university of failing to adequately address antisemitism and campus violence, violating reporting requirements, and coordinating with foreign entities, including China's Communist Party, in ways that raise national security concerns.

Over the past five years, 52 per cent of Kennedy students have come from outside the United States, the school's media office said.

The school enrolls 739 students from 92 countries in programmes aimed at developing leadership in public policy and government, according to the Harvard International Office website.

