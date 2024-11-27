'I can't pay my bills,' says ex-Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in courtroom outburst

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani was rebuked by a federal judge on Nov 26 after the former New York City mayor interrupted a court hearing, pleading he could not pay his bills because two Georgia election workers to whom he owes US$148 million (S$199 million) have tied up his assets.

Giuliani, once a personal lawyer for US President-elect Donald Trump, spoke ahead of a January trial to determine which assets he must surrender to Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss.

The two election workers won the US$148 million verdict from a jury in Washington, DC after accusing Giuliani of destroying their reputations by lying that they tried to help steal the 2020 US presidential election from Trump.

US District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan previously threatened Giuliani with civil contempt for failing to surrender assets, including a luxury Manhattan apartment, to partially cover what he owes.

Giuliani's lawyer, Joseph Cammarata, told Judge Liman that his client had turned over 90 per cent of the assets.

But the judge questioned Giuliani's alleged struggle to secure paperwork to hand over his 1980 Mercedes vehicle, saying Giuliani's prior job as the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan was a sign he was fully competent.

That prompted Giuliani, 80, to speak up, complaining that his day-to-day life had been hamstrung by the election workers.

"Your implication that I have been not diligent about this is totally incorrect," Giuliani said from the defence table, pointing at the judge.

"I don't have a car, I don't have a credit card, I don't have cash," Giuliani said. "I can't pay my bills."

Judge Liman then warned Giuliani that he could not speak again in court unless testifying under oath because his lawyer should do the talking.

"There should be no higher priority for your client right now than complying with the court's orders. Period," Judge Liman told Cammarata.

The scheduled Jan 16 trial will address whether Giuliani must surrender property in Florida and sports memorabilia.

Judge Liman separately rejected Giuliani's request to delay the trial so he could attend events connected to Trump's Jan 20 inauguration. Cammarata said Giuliani still regularly consults with Trump.

"The defendant's social calendar does not constitute due cause," Judge Liman said.

Giuliani has been disbarred in New York, and pleaded not guilty to criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona that he aided Trump's unsuccessful attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump, a Republican, won a second term as president on Nov 5, defeating Democratic Vice-President Kamala Harris.

