'I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you': Dubai princess's Instagram account announces split from husband

Princess Sheikha Mahra Bint Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, daughter of the current ruler of Dubai and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, is allegedly divorced.

And she appears to have publicly announced this on social media.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (July 17), the 30-year-old shared her apparent split from her husband, Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, who is also a member of the Dubai ruling family.

"Dear husband, as you are occupied with other companions, I hereby declare our divorce," she wrote.

"I divorce you, I divorce you, I Divorce You. Take care. Your ex-wife."

The princess seemed to reference the Islamic practice of triple talaq, or triple divorce, that is used in some Muslim countries where a man can instantly divorce his wife by declaring it three times.

According to Dubai publication Khaleej Times, countries like UAE, Pakistan and Egypt have abolished this practice.

Her post has since garnered nearly 500,000 likes and almost 50,000 comments, with mixed reactions to the princess's announcement.

Several netizens have taken to the comments section to wish the princess well and praise her for her actions.

But there were some who felt that she didn't "have [the] right" to do so.

And some simply suspected that the princess' account had been hacked.

Married a year

Sheikha Mahra and Sheikh Mana tied the knot last year in April and had a grand wedding reception in May at the Zabeel Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre, reported Grazia Magazine.

A few months later, the princess announced that the couple were pregnant with their daughter in a series of Instagram stories, where she shared a photo of the ultrasound.

Pictures of the couple have since been removed from both Sheikha Mahra's and Sheikh Mana's Instagram accounts.

Neither Sheikh Mana nor the UAE government has publicly commented on the incident.

AsiaOne has reached out to the princess for more details.

