IAEA reports hearing explosions, sees smoke near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

PHOTO: Unsplash
PUBLISHED ONAugust 03, 2025 1:45 AM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday (Aug 2) that its team at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) heard explosions and saw smoke coming from a nearby location.

The nuclear plant said one of its auxiliary facilities was attacked today, IAEA said in a statement.

"The auxiliary facility is located 1,200 metres from the ZNPP's site perimeter and the IAEA team could still see smoke from that direction in the afternoon," the nuclear watchdog said.

