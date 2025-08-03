IAEA reports hearing explosions, sees smoke near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday (Aug 2) that its team at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) heard explosions and saw smoke coming from a nearby location.

The nuclear plant said one of its auxiliary facilities was attacked today, IAEA said in a statement.

"The auxiliary facility is located 1,200 metres from the ZNPP's site perimeter and the IAEA team could still see smoke from that direction in the afternoon," the nuclear watchdog said.

ALSO READ: Russia pounds Kyiv with largest drone attack, hours after Trump-Putin call