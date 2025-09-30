Award Banner
Illinois governor says Trump administration seeking to deploy 100 troops to Illinois amid immigration blitz

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker reacts during a press conference on reports of federal deployments in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sept 2.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 30, 2025 1:43 AM

CHICAGO — The administration of US President Donald Trump has requested its Department of War to deploy 100 military troops to Illinois, the state's Governor JB Pritzker said at a news conference on Monday (Sept 29).

The Illinois National Guard received word of a memo sent regarding the deployment of troops to Illinois, Pritzker said.

The Department of Homeland Security could not be immediately reached for comment.

