'I'm the boss', Trump says at G7, as he warms to Ukraine's war aims

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — US President Donald Trump on Wednesday told a roomful of global leaders "I'm the boss", as he and other G7 heads acknowledged Ukraine's improved battlefield fortunes with a unified pledge of support and fresh sanctions against Russia.

Trump's comment — a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgement of an unspoken truth hanging over the June 15 to 17 summit of the Group of Seven Western powers in the French resort of Evian-les-Bains — followed a joint leaders' statement that could bolster Kyiv's growing leverage in potential peace talks with Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his allies came to the G7 hoping to convince Trump that Ukraine's fightback is delivering results, and that Russia is in no position to dictate terms for any peace deal.

Trump describes Russia as 'offensive' party

The joint statement and comments from leaders suggest Trump has warmed to Zelenskiy's argument after years of scepticism.

Trump told a press conference that Russia was losing more soldiers than Ukraine in the war, describing Moscow as the "offensive" party in the conflict.

Trump showed a "real change in approach" regarding the Ukraine war, French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier in the day. Other European leaders made similar comments.

A G7 summit in Canada last year ended without any joint stance on Ukraine.

This time, ahead of a glitzy dinner in the Versailles palace, both Macron and Trump called the G7 summit a success.

However, any hopes of strongarming Moscow into peace talks still rely on Trump commitments, which can be elusive.

The US president made his "I'm the boss" remark to G7 chiefs and reporters as he arrived to take his seat at a session on global economic security.

Diplomats urge caution on Iran deal

G7 chiefs also welcomed a preliminary peace deal between the US and Iran and said they were ready to help implement it, but left with no commitment from Trump on what their role, if any, could be.

European allies fear an inexperienced US negotiating team may fail to secure a robust nuclear agreement or address Iran's ballistic missile programme in the next phase, risking a prolonged standoff.

Meanwhile, Trump stressed that the memorandum of understanding with Iran was not final, and that he could resume a bombing campaign if it was not honoured.

"If I don't like it, if they don't behave, we'll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head, OK?" he said.

And although European allies appeared supportive of the preliminary memorandum in public, diplomats cautioned that getting a lasting deal on Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programme as well as its support for proxy forces in the Middle East is no small challenge.

Critical minerals

Separately, G7 leaders agreed to step up coordination to cut their countries' reliance on China for critical minerals, including plans to align stockpiling and launch a new platform with an expanded role for the International Energy Agency.

Western powers are racing to diversify their sources of metals critical to defence, tech and renewable energy and reduce their over-reliance on China for these products.

G7 leaders also discussed AI over lunch, including the liability of bots and agents, and how AI presents truth and falsehood with tech bosses including OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

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