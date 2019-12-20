Impeachment trial plans in disarray as US Congress heads home for holidays

WASHINGTON - Congress has headed home for the holidays, leaving plans and a possible timeline for United States President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in disarray.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted on Thursday (Dec 19) that Senate Republicans must provide details on witnesses and testimony before she would send over the charges for Mr Trump's trial. No deal, replied Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after meeting his Senate Democratic counterpart.

"We remain at an impasse," he said.

As darkness fell and lawmakers prepared to depart for the year, Mr McConnell wondered from the Senate floor why in the world the Republicans should give ground to persuade House Democrats "to send us something we do not want".

Mr McConnell and the Democrats' Senate leader, Mr Chuck Schumer of New York, met for about 20 minutes in their first attempt to negotiate the contours of an agreement on running the rare Senate impeachment trial that was expected to start in January.

Mr McConnell favours a swift trial, without the new witnesses Democrats want, and he holds a clear tactical advantage if he can keep his 53-member Senate majority united.

Mr Schumer, who also met Ms Pelosi privately, has to bet that GOP senators won't hold the line and Republicans will peel away as public pressure mounts for a fuller trial.

For the record, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said he had met Mr Trump and "he is demanding his day in court".

Mr McConnell, who has drawn criticism for saying he won't be an impartial juror, said the Democrats were "too afraid" to send the charges to the Senate, where Mr Trump would be expected to be acquitted by the Republican majority.

We'll see, he said, "whether the House Democrats ever work up the courage to take their accusations to trial".

Ms Pelosi said that Mr McConnell "says it's OK for the foreman of the jury to be in cahoots with the lawyers of the accused. That doesn't sound right to us".

Dismissing the idea that Democrats would hold off the proceeding indefinitely to prevent Mr Trump from being acquitted, Mr Schumer said there will almost certainly be a trial.

"There's an obligation under the Constitution to have a trial," he told The Associated Press.