Indonesian president asks Trump for meeting with son Eric in 'hot mic' moment

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto asked US President Donald Trump on Monday (Oct 13) if he could meet with Trump's son Eric, an executive vice president of the Trump Organisation, according to comments by the leaders picked up by a microphone after Trump had addressed a Gaza-focused summit in Egypt.

Trump and Prabowo, who were also seen on video footage, appeared to be unaware that a live microphone was recording their conversation.

The two spoke in the Egyptian resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh after Trump delivered remarks to a group of world leaders gathered for the summit, which followed the announcement of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The White House and the Indonesian Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the exchange.

It was not clear in the audio whether the two were referencing the Trump Organisation or any business deals involving the president or his family.

Speaking to Trump as the two men stood behind a podium with a microphone, Prabowo refers to a region that is "not safe, security-wise" and then asks Trump: "Can I meet Eric?"

Trump says: "I'll have Eric call. Should I do that? He's such a good boy. I'll have Eric call."

Prabowo then says: "We'll look for a better place," and Trump says again: "I'll have Eric call you."

Prabowo says: "Eric or Don Jr."

Eric Trump and his brother Donald Trump Jr. both serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organisation, which has business operations involving real estate, hospitality and blockchain-based ventures.

The company operates a golf club outside the Indonesian capital Jakarta, according to its website. Another property in Indonesia, a golf club and resort in Bali, is listed on the website as "coming soon."

