Indonesian president meets Biden and speaks with Trump, pledges co-operation

JAKARTA/WASHINGTON — Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto met US President Joe Biden at the White House on Nov 12 and offered his congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump by phone during an official visit to Washington.

"I will work very hard to strengthen Indonesian-United States relationship, and I would like to work towards this end that we have a strong co-operation," said Prabowo.

Prabowo, who has said he will pursue a non-aligned foreign policy, met Biden in the Oval Office after posting a video of his call to Trump.

He arrived in Washington straight from China, where he had met with President Xi Jinping on his first overseas trip since taking office in October.

Washington sees Indonesia, the most populous country in South-east Asia, as an important partner in a region where its rival Beijing has deep trade and investment ties. Indonesia is also the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

[embed]https://twitter.com/KOsukoya/status/1856421784121159683[/embed]

While China is a key economic partner for Indonesia, Jakarta has also become a big buyer of US arms, and it wants to sell the West more metals from its mines.

At the White House, Biden said the two leaders were discussing climate, conflict in the Middle East and the South China Sea.

Indonesia said on Nov 11 it does not recognise China's claims over the vast majority of the South China Sea, despite signing a maritime development deal with Beijing.

Trump call

Prabowo's office said he made the call to Trump on Nov 11 after arriving in Washington. It did not immediately respond when asked if he is scheduled to meet Trump in person.

"Wherever you are, I'm willing to fly to congratulate you personally, sir," Prabowo said, in the video of the call posted on his social media accounts.

"We'll do that, anytime you want," Trump replied.

Trump described his own election victory as amazing, and said it gave him a big mandate.

He also said the Indonesian president was "very respected," and praised his English, to which Prabowo, a former special forces commander, replied: "All my training is American, sir."

Prabowo also met with several US company representatives in Washington, his office said, including from Freeport McMoRan and energy company Chevron, and urged the companies to invest in Indonesia.

