International reaction to Trump's inauguration

The following are reactions from global leaders to Donald Trump being sworn in as US president on Monday (Jan 20).

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukrainian President

"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace-through-strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority."

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime Minister

"I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights."

"On behalf of the people of Israel, I also want to thank you for your efforts in helping free Israeli hostages.

"I look forward to working with you to return the remaining hostages, to destroy Hamas' military capabilities and end its political rule in Gaza, and to ensure that Gaza never again poses a threat to Israel."

Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey

"Since Mr. Trump repeatedly said he would end the Russia-Ukraine war, we as Turkey will do whatever is necessary in this regard. We need to resolve this issue as soon as possible. This issue will be on our agenda with our talks with Mr. Trump, and we would take our steps accordingly. I wish Mr. Trump's second term would bring good for all humanity."

Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor

"Today President Donald Trump takes office. Congratulations! The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship. The EU, with 27 members and more than 400 million people, is a strong union."

Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister

"Congratulations, President Trump. Canada and the US have the world's most successful economic partnership. We have the chance to work together again — to create more jobs and prosperity for both our nations."

Keir Starmer, British Prime Minister

"For centuries, the relationship between our two nations has been one of collaboration, co-operation and enduring partnership ... Together, we have defended the world from tyranny and worked towards our mutual security and prosperity."

"With President Trump's longstanding affection and historical ties to the United Kingdom, I know that depth of friendship will continue."

Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy

"I am certain that the friendship between our nations and the values that unite us will continue to strengthen the co-operation between Italy and the USA ... Italy will always be committed to consolidating the dialogue between the United States and Europe, as an essential pillar for the stability and growth of our communities."

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission President

"Best wishes President @realDonaldTrump, for your tenure as the 47th President of the United States. The EU looks forward to working closely with you to tackle global challenges. Together, our societies can achieve greater prosperity and strengthen their common security. This is the enduring strength of the transatlantic partnership."

Mark Rutte, Nato Secretary General

"With President Trump back in office we will turbo-charge defence spending & production. My warm congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his inauguration as 47th President of the USA, and to @JDVance as Vice President. Together we can achieve peace through strength — through @NATO."

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, President of Brazil

"On behalf of the Brazilian government, I congratulate President Donald Trump on his inauguration. Relations between Brazil and the USA are marked by a history of co-operation, based on mutual respect and a historic friendship. Our countries have strong ties in various areas, such as trade, science, education and culture. I am sure that we can continue to make progress in these and other partnerships."

Charles, Britain's King

The king has sent a personal message of congratulations to President Trump on his inauguration, reflecting on the enduring special relationship between the UK and US, according to Buckingham Palace.

Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden

"Warm congratulations @realDonaldTrump on being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. Sweden looks forward to continued close co-operation with the US"

Alexander Stubb, President of Finland

"I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you @realDonaldTrump as you assume office as the President of the United States. The US is our key strategic partner and ally. I look forward to close co-operation during your term."

Jonas Gahr Stoere, Prime Minister of Norway

"I congratulate President Donald Trump. The United States is Norway's most important ally, and there are strong ties between our two nations. I look forward to a good working relationship with President Trump and his new administration," Stoere said in a statement.

Hamas Official Sami Abu Zuhri

"We are happy with the departure of Biden, who has the blood of Palestinians on his hands. We hope for the end of this dark era that harmed the US before anyone and that Trump can build his policies on balanced foundations that can cut the road against Netanyahu's evils that want to drown the region and the world."

Syria's de facto leader Ahmed al-Sharaa

"The past decade has brought immense suffering to Syria, with the conflict devastating our nation and destabilising the region. We are confident that he is the leader to bring peace to the Middle East and restore stability to the region."

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te

"The United States is an important security, economic, and trade partner of Taiwan, and a strong ally that shares the values of democracy and freedom. On behalf of the people of Taiwan, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to the new President Donald J. Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance."

Cuban President Miquel Diaz-Canel

US President Donald Trump's action of putting the Caribbean nation back on the US' state sponsors of terrorism list was "an act of arrogance and disregard for the truth."

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba

"I listened to President Trump's inaugural speech, and I felt that it was 'Make America Great Again' itself. Traditionally, inaugural speeches by presidents have been more about setting a tone...I felt very much that it sounded like a continuation of what Mr Trump had been saying throughout his campaign.

"President Trump prioritises bilateral negoatiations over multilateral frameworks, so we will focus on how to leverage the national interests of both countries to contribute to world peace and the global economy. We aim to establish a trusting relationship through substantial discussions."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

"I congratulate President Trump on his inauguration, it is a significant achievement to be elected President of the United States of America, not once but twice now, and I look forward to having a constructive engagement with him."

South Korea's Acting President Chong Sang-mok

"The government will strive to further strengthen policy cooperation with the United States and promote mutual interests based on the shared value of the Korea-US alliance," Choi said, citing the alliance's slogan of "We Go Together".

Hong Kong Leader John Lee

Hopes for full efforts with US President Donald Trump to promote positive relations between Washington and the Chinese-ruled city, although "we will always be prepared for the worst".

