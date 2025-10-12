world

Iran dismisses Trump's suggestion of normalising ties with Israel as 'wishful thinking'

US and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken on June 18, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 12, 2025 4:13 AM

Iran described on Saturday (Oct 11) the possibility, suggested by US President Donald Trump, that it could normalise relations with Israel as "wishful thinking."

Late last month, Trump said: "Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," referring to the Abraham Accords - a peace agreement signed during Trump's first term under which Israel normalised diplomatic relations with four Muslim-majority nations.

"Iran will never recognise an occupied regime that has committed genocide and killed children," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television.

