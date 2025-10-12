Iran dismisses Trump's suggestion of normalising ties with Israel as 'wishful thinking'

Iran described on Saturday (Oct 11) the possibility, suggested by US President Donald Trump, that it could normalise relations with Israel as "wishful thinking."

Late last month, Trump said: "Who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there," referring to the Abraham Accords - a peace agreement signed during Trump's first term under which Israel normalised diplomatic relations with four Muslim-majority nations.

"Iran will never recognise an occupied regime that has committed genocide and killed children," Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told Iranian state television.

