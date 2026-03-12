Iran has laid about a dozen mines in Strait of Hormuz, sources say

WASHINGTON — Iran has deployed about a dozen mines in the Strait of Hormuz, two sources familiar with the matter said, in a move likely to complicate the reopening of the narrow waterway, an important route for shipping oil and liquefied natural gas.

Exports of oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) through the strategic chokepoint along Iran's coast have effectively been halted by the war launched 12 days ago by the US and Israel, helping to drive a surge in world energy prices.

Iran's military command on Wednesday said the world should be prepared for oil to hit US$200 (S$255) a barrel.

One source said the mines were deployed "in the last few days" and that most of their locations were known. But the source declined to say how the US planned to deal with them.

CNN first reported the mining of the strait on Tuesday (March 10).

Iran has long threatened to retaliate against any military attack by mining the strait.

About a fifth of global oil and LNG normally passes through the strait, and Tehran's ability to stop shipping through the channel gives it enormous leverage over the US and its allies.

The US military says it has targeted Iranian mine-laying vessels, eliminating 16 of them on Tuesday.

But the US Navy has so far declined to provide protective escorts to commercial ships through the strait.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded that Iran immediately remove any mines deployed in the strait and he said that it would face unspecified military consequences if it failed to do so.

