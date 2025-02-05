Iran says its foreign policy driven by interests after Trump voices readiness to talk

DUBAI — Iran's foreign policy is driven by dignity, wisdom and interest, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday (Feb 5), in response to US President Donald Trump saying that Washington was ready to reach out to Tehran.

"Our foreign policy has always been driven by the following principles: dignity for our country and people, wisdom [...]and interest," Fatemeh Mohajerani said during a press conference, when asked to react to Trump's willingness to hold talks with his Iranian counterpart.

"Wisdom means looking behind the scenes and having correct understanding of them."

On Tuesday, Trump restored his "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran that included efforts to drive its oil exports down to zero in order to stop Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

As he signed the presidential memorandum, Trump described it as tough and said he was torn on whether to make the move.

He added he was open to a deal with Iran and expressed a willingness to talk to President Masoud Pezeshkian.

