world

Iran tells UN chief it will respond 'decisively' if subjected to military aggression

Iran tells UN chief it will respond 'decisively' if subjected to military aggression
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a press conference outlining his priorities for 2026 at UN headquarters in New York City, US, on Jan 29, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 20, 2026 1:38 AM

WASHINGTON - Iran told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (Feb 19) that Tehran will consider bases, facilities and assets of the "hostile force" in the region as legitimate targets if it faces military aggression.

US President Donald Trump's rhetoric towards Iran "signals a real risk of military aggression," Iran's permanent mission to the United Nations said in the letter, adding Iran did not want a war.

Iran will respond "decisively" if subjected to military aggression, the letter said.

[[nid:730150]]

IRANDONALD TRUMP
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.