Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Iran tells UN: Trump's remarks are 'reckless and provocative'

Iran tells UN: Trump's remarks are 'reckless and provocative'
Permanent Representative of Iran to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, speaks during a meeting of the Council on Syria at UN headquarters in New York City, US, Dec 3, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 18, 2025 1:24 AM

Iran told the United Nations Security Council on Monday (March 17) that US President Donald Trump and other US officials had made "reckless and provocative statements" that levelled "baseless accusations" and threatened the use of force against Tehran.

"Iran strongly and categorically rejects any accusation on the violation of relevant Security Council resolutions on arms embargoes in Yemen or involvement in any destabilising activities in the region," Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in the letter, seen by Reuters.

[[nid:715713]]

UN (United Nations)IRANDONALD TRUMP
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.