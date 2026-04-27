Iran's foreign minister arrives in Pakistan, Trump expects offer satisfying US demands

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday (April 24) to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the US, offering some hope for an end to the eight-week war that has killed thousands and sown turmoil in global markets.

US President Donald Trump told Reuters on Friday that Iran plans to make an offer aimed at satisfying US demands, but said he did not yet know what the offer entailed.

When asked who the US was negotiating with, Trump said: "I don't want to say that, but we're dealing with the people that are in charge now."

But Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said on X that Iranian officials did not plan to meet with US representatives, even though US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner planned to travel to Islamabad.

Iran's concerns would be conveyed to Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

After a US bombing campaign and Iran's blocking of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the two countries are at a costly impasse, with Iran's oil exports blocked and US gasoline prices at multi-year highs.

Speaking before the Iranian foreign ministry's statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Witkoff and Kushner would leave for Pakistan on Saturday morning for talks with Araqchi.

Leavitt struck an upbeat tone, saying the US had seen some progress from the Iranian side in recent days and hoped more would come this weekend.

She added that US Vice President JD Vance, who earlier this month led a first round of unsuccessful talks with Iran to end their war, is ready to travel to Pakistan as well.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Iranian statement.

Pakistani sources said earlier that a US logistics and security team was already in place in Islamabad for potential talks.

Pakistan's foreign ministry confirmed Araqchi's arrival in Islamabad, where a heavy military and paramilitary presence was visible across the central parts of the city.

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Araqchi went straight into a meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar at the Serena Hotel, where the first round of talks with the US was held, two government sources said.

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani pledged his country's support for mediation efforts by Pakistan in a phone call with Trump, Qatar's state news agency reported.

Araqchi wrote on X that he was visiting Pakistan, Oman and Russia to coordinate with partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments.

The tour will include consultations on the latest efforts to end the war, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson later told state media.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth told a briefing earlier on Friday that Iran had a chance to make a "good deal" with the US.

"Iran knows that they still have an open window to choose wisely," he said. "All they have to do is abandon a nuclear weapon in meaningful and verifiable ways."

The last round of peace talks had been expected to resume on Tuesday but never took place, with Iran saying it was not yet ready to commit to attending and a US delegation led by Vance never leaving Washington.

Trump unilaterally extended a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday to allow more time to reconvene the negotiators.

Oil prices remained volatile on Friday, as traders weighed potential disruption from the worst oil shock in history amid the prospect for further talks.

Brent crude futures settled at US$105.33 (S$134.24) a barrel, about 0.3 per cent higher, while US West Texas Intermediate futures were down one per cent at US$94.88.

Hezbollah dismisses ceasefire extension

On Thursday, Israel and Lebanon extended a separate ceasefire for three weeks at a White House meeting brokered by Trump.

The war in Lebanon, which Israel invaded last month to root out Iran's Hezbollah allies after the militant group fired across the border, has run in parallel with the wider Iran war, and Tehran says a ceasefire there is a precondition for talks.

There was little sign of an end to the fighting in southern Lebanon.

Lebanese authorities reported two people were killed by an Israeli strike and Hezbollah downed an Israeli drone.

While the ceasefire that came into force on April 16 has led to a significant reduction in hostilities, Israel and Hezbollah have continued to trade blows in southern Lebanon, where Israel has kept soldiers in a self-declared "buffer zone".

"It is essential to point out that the ceasefire is meaningless in light of Israel's insistence on hostile acts, including assassinations, shelling, and gunfire" and its demolition of villages and towns in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah lawmaker Ali Fayyad said in response to the extension of the ceasefire.

Israel's military said it had killed six armed Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon on Friday.

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Strait of Hormuz blockade

Trump on Thursday said he wanted an "everlasting" agreement with Iran, while asserting the US had an upper hand in the standoff in the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important energy shipping route.

The US has yet to find a way to open the strait, where Iran has blocked nearly all ships apart from its own since the start of the war eight weeks ago.

Iran showed off its control this week by seizing two huge cargo vessels there.

Trump imposed a separate blockade of Iranian shipping last week.

Iran says it will not reopen the strait until Trump lifts his blockade.

Only five ships crossed the strait in the last 24 hours, shipping data showed on Friday, compared to around 130 a day before the war.

Those included one Iranian oil products tanker, but none of the vast crude-carrying supertankers that normally feed global energy markets.

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