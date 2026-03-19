Iran's government appears intact, if degraded, US spy chief says

WASHINGTON — Iran's government has been degraded since the war began on Feb 28, but it appears to be intact and Tehran and its proxies remain capable of attacking US and allies' interests in the Middle East, US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard said on Wednesday (March 18).

"The regime in Iran appears to be intact but largely degraded by Operation Epic Fury," Gabbard said, referring to the US-Israel military campaign against Iran, in her opening statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual hearing on Worldwide Threats to the US.

"Even so, Iran and its proxies remain capable of and continue to attack US and allied interests in the Middle East. If a hostile regime survives, it will seek to begin a years-long effort to rebuild its missiles and UAV (drone) forces," Gabbard said.

The two and a half hour hearing was the first significant public appearance since the start of the war by Gabbard, who has kept a low profile for months.

The hearing identified China, Russia, North Korea and Iran as top adversaries, but largely focused on the Iran war, now in its third week.

Lawmakers — including some of President Donald Trump's Republicans as well as Democrats — have said they want more information about a campaign that has killed thousands of people, disrupted the lives of millions and shaken energy and stock markets.

Democrats in particular have complained that Congress has not been adequately informed about a conflict costing US taxpayers billions, and demanded public testimony rather than classified briefings held in the past two weeks.

"The complete lack of clarity should matter to everybody," Democratic Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado said after a testy exchange with CIA Director John Ratcliffe about the US plan for eliminating the threat from Iran.

First major resignation over the war

The hearing with Gabbard, Ratcliffe, FBI Director Kash Patel and other intelligence officials also touched on the shock announcement on Tuesday that a top aide to Gabbard had resigned, citing the war.

Joe Kent, who headed the National Counterterrorism Centre, is the first senior official in Trump's administration to resign over the conflict.

The Office of the DNI oversees the counterterrorism centre.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear ​that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby," Kent wrote to Trump.

Ratcliffe said during the hearing that he disagreed with Kent.

"I think Iran has been a constant threat to the US for an extended period of time and posed an immediate threat at this time," he said.

The threat assessment Gabbard presented to the committee added to confusion over Iran's nuclear programme.

Some administration officials said in the run-up to the war that Iran was weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon, one of the reasons given for starting the airstrikes.

In written remarks sent to the committee before the hearing, Gabbard said Iran's nuclear enrichment programme was obliterated in US and Israeli strikes in June, and Washington had seen no effort since to rebuild its enrichment capability.

However, when she spoke to the senators, Gabbard said the intelligence community assessed Iran was trying to recover from damage to its infrastructure in July.

What was Trump told?

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who chairs the committee, praised Trump in his opening statement, saying his actions in Iran and elsewhere had made the world safer.

Democratic Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the committee's vice chairman, criticised the administration for failing to be clear about its motivation for what he called "a war of choice".

He also bashed Gabbard for investigating elections in the US, while the agency has cut staff involved in activity like monitoring Iran.

Gabbard said the US intelligence community has identified no foreign threat to November's congressional elections.

Questions have swirled around what Trump was told before he decided to join Israel in striking Iran.

Ratcliffe told the hearing there had been "countless" meetings with Trump before the first strikes and that he briefs the president "10 to 15 times a week".

Sources familiar with US intelligence reports have said Trump was warned, for example, that attacking Iran could trigger retaliation against US Gulf allies despite his claims that Tehran's reaction came as a surprise.

Trump's assertion followed other administration claims ⁠that have not been backed by US intelligence reporting, such as that Iran would soon have a missile capable of hitting the US ​homeland and that it would need two to four weeks to make a nuclear bomb.

Trump was also briefed ahead of the operation that Tehran would likely seek ​to close the Strait of Hormuz, a major global shipping route for oil and gas, according to two other sources familiar with the matter.

Gabbard declined to comment on whether she had briefed Trump or was asked to brief him on the chance that Iran would strike adjacent Gulf nations and close the strait if it were attacked, saying only that the intelligence community was providing Trump with "all the best objective intelligence available to inform his decisions".

The House of Representatives intelligence committee is due to hold its worldwide threats hearing on Thursday.

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