Top US security official quits, says Iran did not pose immediate threat

WASHINGTON — A top security official in US President Donald Trump's administration resigned over the war in Iran on Tuesday (March 17), saying the country had posed no imminent threat to the US.

Joe Kent, who headed the National Counterterrorism Centre, is the first senior official in Trump's administration to resign over the conflict, now in its third week.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful lobby," Kent wrote in a letter posted to social media.

After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today.



I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this… pic.twitter.com/prtu86DpEr — Joe Kent (@joekent16jan19) March 17, 2026

Some experts have said an imminent threat would be required for the US to launch a war under the international law of war.

Kent's letter to Trump included "false claims," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt in a statement.

"As President Trump has clearly and explicitly stated, he had strong and compelling evidence that Iran was going to attack the US first," said Leavitt.

"This evidence was compiled from many sources and factors."

Kent did not respond to requests for comment and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the counterterrorism centre, also did not immediately respond.

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Kent known for opposing military interventions

Kent has long been known for his "America first" beliefs and has said he opposes US military interventions abroad.

Still, the announcement came as a surprise, one US official said.

Kent is close with Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who has kept a low profile since the Iran war began.

Gabbard has not issued any public statements since the war started with Iran and has only appeared in public during the dignified transfer of American soldiers killed during the conflict.

The National Intelligence Council, which is overseen by Gabbard's office, issued several assessments both before and after the US strikes began that highlighted the risks of US intervention.

Those reports indicated the Iranian government was unlikely to collapse and Iran would likely retaliate against US outposts in the region and Gulf allies, as Reuters previously reported.

Kent has been criticised by Democrats for his associations with far-right figures.

Media reports have linked Kent to self-avowed white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Kent has since denounced Fuentes' views.

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, has said he should never have been confirmed to head the counterterrorism office.

"But on this point, he is right: There was no credible evidence of an imminent threat from Iran that would justify rushing the US into another war of choice," Warner said in a statement.

Last year, Kent pushed intelligence analysts to rework an assessment on Tren De Aragua, a Venezuelan gang, that did not support the White House's argument that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was directing its operations.

The administration had portrayed the gang as a security threat to justify its immigration crackdown.

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