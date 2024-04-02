Israel airstrike on Gaza kills foreign aid workers, Hamas-run media office says

GAZA - At least five employees from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) non-governmental organisation, including foreigners, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Gaza, the Hamas-run Gaza government media office said late on April 1.

Those killed in the incident in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah included citizens of Poland, Australia and Britain, as well as one Palestinian, a spokesman for the media office said.

The WCK said on X it was aware of reports members of its team were killed in an Israeli attack, calling it a “tragedy” and adding that aid workers should never be military targets.

Commenting on the reports, the Israeli military said it was conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this "tragic" incident.

"The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the military statement said.

The WCK delivers food relief and prepares meals for people in need. It said in March it had served more than 42 million meals in Gaza over 175 days.

Chef Jose Andres started the WCK in 2010 by sending cooks and food to Haiti after an earthquake. The organisation has since delivered food for communities hit by natural disasters, refugees at the US border, healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic and people in conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

In their most recent post on X on April 1, the WCK said its teams mobilise across Gaza daily to distribute food to displaced Palestinians.

"Our 60+ kitchens in southern and central Gaza are cooking hundreds of thousands of meals each day like this mujadara, a comforting dish of rice, lentils, and caramelized onions," it said.

In a statement, the Islamist group Hamas said the attack on the WCK staff by Israel aimed to "terrorise" workers of international humanitarian agencies and deter them from pursuing their missions.

