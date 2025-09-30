Israel's Netanyahu expresses regret to Qatar for Doha attack, White House says

WASHINGTON — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret for an Israeli attack in Doha to Qatar's leader on Monday (Sept 29) in a three-way call with US President Donald Trump, the White House said.

The White House said Netanyahu also expressed regret for Israel violating Qatari sovereignty and "affirmed that Israel will not conduct such an attack again in the future".

"The leaders discussed a proposal for ending the war in Gaza, prospects for a more secure Middle East, and the need for greater understanding between their countries," the White House said before a news conference with Trump and the Israeli prime minister.

Trump hosted Netanyahu for talks on Monday to press him to back a Gaza peace proposal aimed at ending a nearly two-year-old war that has seen Israel face growing international isolation.

