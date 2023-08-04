Japan to host Iran's foreign minister, tell Tehran to cut weapon supply to Russia

TOKYO — Iran's foreign minister Amir Abdollahian will visit Japan on Sunday (Aug 6) and meet his Japanese counterpart and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday.

Japan will tell Iran to stop weapon supplies to Russia at Abdollahian's Tokyo visit, TBS said, citing multiple unnamed government officials.

