Japan scraps US meeting after Washington demands more defense spending

WASHINGTON - Japan has cancelled a regular high-level meeting with its key ally the United States after the Trump administration demanded it spend more on defence, the Financial Times reported on Friday (June 20).

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had been expected to meet Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and Defence Minister Gen Nakatani in Washington on July 1 for the annual 2+2 security talks.

But Tokyo scrapped the meeting after the US asked Japan to boost defence spending to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product, higher than an earlier request of 3 per cent, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday that President Donald Trump's government was demanding that its Asian allies, including Japan, spend 5 per cent of GDP on defence.

A US official who asked not to be identified told Reuters that Japan had "postponed" the talks in a decision made several weeks ago. The official did not cite a reason. A non-government source familiar with the issue said he had also heard Japan had pulled out of the meeting but not the reason for it doing so.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said she had no comment on the FT report when asked about it at regular briefing. The Pentagon also had no immediate comment.

Japan's embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment. The nation's foreign and defence ministries and the Prime Minister's Office did not answer phone calls seeking comment outside business hours on Saturday.

[[nid:715497]]

The FT said the higher spending demand was made in recent weeks by Elbridge Colby, the third-most senior Pentagon official, who has also recently upset another key US ally in the Indo-Pacific by launching a review of a project to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

In March, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said that other nations do not decide Japan's defence budget after Colby, in his nomination hearing to be under secretary of defence for policy, called for Tokyo to spend more to counter China.

Japan and other US allies have been engaged in difficult trade talks with the United States over President Donald Trump's worldwide tariff offensive.

The FT said the decision to cancel the July 1 meeting was also related to Japan's July 20 upper house elections, expected to be a major test for Ishiba's minority coalition government.

Japan's move on the 2+2 comes ahead of a meeting of the US-led Nato alliance in Europe next week, at which Trump is expected to press his demand that European allies boost their defence spending to 5 per cent of GDP.