Jimmy Kimmel Live! set to return after suspension over comments about Charlie Kirk's death

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is set to return to the air on Tuesday (Sept 23).

The long-running TV chat show was recently suspended following Jimmy's comments about Charlie Kirk's death — but the Walt Disney Company has now confirmed that it's set to return to the air.

The company said in a statement: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

Jimmy was initially suspended after he suggested that Tyler Robinson, the man accused of fatally shooting Kirk at a university in Utah, was aligned to the Make America Great Again movement.

He said in an opening monologue: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it. In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving."

Before the show aired, Jimmy offered his condolences to Kirk's family.

The TV star wrote on social media at the time: "Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."

Nexstar Media, the largest local broadcast and digital media company in the US, announced the decision to suspend Jimmy after the controversial monologue aired.

The company said in a statement: "Nexstar strongly objects to recent comments made by Mr Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk and will replace the show with other programming in its ABC-affiliated markets."

Andrew Alford, the president of Nexstar's broadcasting division, said: "Mr Kimmel's comments about the death of Mr Kirk are offensive and insensitive at a critical time in our national political discourse, and we do not believe they reflect the spectrum of opinions, views or values of the local communities in which we are located."

