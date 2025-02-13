Award Banner
Jordan's king discusses 'dangerous developments' in Gaza with France's Macron

Jordan's King Abdullah looks on, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump (not pictured) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US on Feb 11.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 13, 2025 1:20 AM

CAIRO — Jordan's King Abdullah discussed on Wednesday (Feb 12) "dangerous developments" in Gaza and the West Bank during a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a post on X by the Jordanian royal court.

The phone call comes one day after the Jordanian king met with US President Donald Trump in Washington, where he reiterated his country's "steadfast position" against Trump's controversial Gaza displacement plan.

