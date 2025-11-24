Award Banner
Kremlin says it has received no official update on Ukraine peace talks in Geneva

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov looks on as Russia's President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) and Togo's President of the Council of Ministers Faure Gnassingbe (not pictured) meet at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Nov 19.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 24, 2025 9:56 AM

MOSCOW — The Kremlin said on Monday (Nov 24) that it had not received any official information about the outcome of Ukraine peace talks held on Sunday in Geneva.

The United States and Ukraine said in a joint statement after the talks that they had drafted a "refined peace framework," although they did not provide specifics.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin would not be discussing details of any draft agreement via the media.

He also said there were no plans yet for a meeting this week between Russian and US negotiators.

