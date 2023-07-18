Kremlin says it won't cut ties with West, dialogue channels still needed

The Kremlin said on Monday (July 17) that it knew "very well" that Nato and the United States were providing intelligence to Ukraine but this was not a reason to cut off diplomatic ties with them following an attack on the bridge linking Russia and Crimea.

"In the most acute moments, we need channels for dialogue," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov was asked about a comment by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova who, without providing evidence, accused Ukraine of carrying out the overnight attack on the bridge with the involvement of Britain and the United States.

"We know very well how deep the coordination is between the Kyiv regime, Washington, a number of European capitals and Nato," Peskov said.

"We know perfectly well how much information comes from Nato and Washington to Kyiv on a permanent basis. Therefore, we have no illusions here."

But a reporter's question about the possibility of cutting diplomatic relations with the West was "not quite correct" because of the need to keep dialogue channels open, he said.

