Kremlin to Trump: Putin is not plotting against the US with Xi and Kim

MOSCOW — The Kremlin said on Wednesday (Sept 3) that Vladimir Putin was not conspiring with China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong-un against the United States, and suggested that perhaps President Donald Trump was being ironic with his criticism.

Trump said on Tuesday he was "very disappointed" with Putin, and suggested in a post on Truth Social that Xi, Putin and Kim were conspiring against the United States.

Asked about the Trump remarks by Russian state television, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said that Trump may have been being ironic.

"I would like to say that no one has been conspiring, no one has been plotting anything, no conspiracies," Ushakov said. "No one even had such a thought — none of these three leaders had such a thought."

"I can say that everyone understands the role played by the United States, the current administration of President Trump and President Trump personally in the current international situation."

Xi warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war at a massive military parade in Beijing on Wednesday, flanked by Putin and Kim in an unprecedented show of force.

Asked if he was concerned about an axis of Russia and China forming against the United States, Trump said: "I am not concerned at all... We have the strongest military in the world, by far. They would never use their military on us. Believe me."

[[nid:722124]]