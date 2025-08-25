At least 1 killed by gas cylinder blast in iconic Moscow toy shop, state media reports

MOSCOW — At least one person was killed on Sunday (Aug 24) when a gas cylinder exploded in an iconic Moscow toy shop, state news agencies reported.

The blast occurred at the Central Children's Store, known by most Russians as the "Detsky Mir" toy shop. It is located on the Lubyanka square near to the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

"Sadly, according to preliminary information, as a result of the incident, there is a death and some people have been injured," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The toy shop building, which also houses a number of restaurants, shops and a cinema, has been evacuated, Russian news agencies reported.

The Mash Telegram channel said that a helium cannister exploded.

