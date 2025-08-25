world

At least 1 killed by gas cylinder blast in iconic Moscow toy shop, state media reports

At least 1 killed by gas cylinder blast in iconic Moscow toy shop, state media reports
Police officers and security guards gather outside the Central Children's Store, also known as the "Detsky Mir" toy shop, following a blast that was reportedly caused by the explosion of a gas cylinder in central Moscow, Russia, Aug 24, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONAugust 25, 2025 1:28 AM

MOSCOW — At least one person was killed on Sunday (Aug 24) when a gas cylinder exploded in an iconic Moscow toy shop, state news agencies reported.

The blast occurred at the Central Children's Store, known by most Russians as the "Detsky Mir" toy shop. It is located on the Lubyanka square near to the headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor to the Soviet-era KGB.

"Sadly, according to preliminary information, as a result of the incident, there is a death and some people have been injured," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

The toy shop building, which also houses a number of restaurants, shops and a cinema, has been evacuated, Russian news agencies reported.

The Mash Telegram channel said that a helium cannister exploded.

[[nid:721632]]

Bombings/ExplosionsmoscowdeathWounds and injuries
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.