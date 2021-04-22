Letter from the Editor: We only have one Earth

Science and journalism operate on fundamentally one shared value: facts.

And facts have shown that our planet Earth is in peril. Unless we do something about it, the damage may soon be irreversible.

We at AsiaOne believe in using our reach to drive positive change in governments, companies and individuals.

As Singapore pushes its Green Plan 2030 on the back of the United Nations' Agenda for Sustainable Development, can we meet this moment?

AsiaOne certainly hopes to, launching a new section dedicated to environmental issues this Earth Day (April 22).

Suitably named EarthOne, it houses articles that run the gamut, from climate change to sustainability, from electric cars to the haze.

One of our journalists tries eating leftover food for a week. Another whose wardrobe costs less than $5 apiece shares how to thrift shop.

Enjoy the untouched greenery of Clementi Forest. Then watch this timelapse of how deforestation and global warming have altered the world.

How about finding out how adopting green habits can help you save money?

You can find EarthOne on our homepage when you scroll down a little.

Or you can look for it on the navigation bar.

We have also adapted our logo to commemorate Earth Day, which was first held in 1970.

As part of this launch, over the next two months, we will be releasing a series of videos and articles on sustainability.

Titled GreenHome, the videos see host Belinda Lee meet green entrepreneurs, eco-activists and policymakers for tips and tricks to make Singapore a greener home. The series will cover the topics of recycling, food security, water, electricity and carbon footprint.

Episode 1 is out today.

Climate change is the defining issue of our time.

Through facts and stories, we hope to create the necessary dialogue among all stakeholders, who can then act on it.

The writer is the Head of Content for AsiaOne.

tp@asiaone.com