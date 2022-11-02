Lions returned to enclosure at Sydney Zoo after escaping

SYDNEY - Five lions have been returned to their enclosures at Sydney Zoo after escaping early on Wednesday (Nov 2) prior to opening to the public, according to a statement from the zoo.

“An emergency situation occurred this morning at Taronga Zoo Sydney when five lions were located outside their enclosure,” the statement said.

The lions have been returned to their enclosures and no one is injured, and the zoo will open as normal on Wednesday, the statement added.

Television footage from state broadcaster ABC and Sky News Australia showed police and zoo keepers moving through the grounds of the zoo on Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for New South Wales state police said officers were called just after 7am after an alarm was activated at the zoo.

Taronga Zoo is home to seven lions, including five cubs and two adults, according to its website.