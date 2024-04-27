world

Liverpool reach agreement with Feyenoord for Arne Slot to succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager: Reports

Soccer Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - AS Roma v Feyenoord - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - April 20, 2023 Feyenoord coach Arne Slot before the match.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 27, 2024 2:17 AM

Feyenoord and Liverpool have reached a verbal agreement regarding the appointment of Arne Slot as coach of the Premier League club, Dutch media reported on Friday (April 26).

Slot said on Thursday that he wanted to succeed German Juergen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Feyenoord and Liverpool have held positive discussions and only the final details need to be decided for Slot to join the English club, Dutch newspaper AD reported.

Liverpool hope to complete the negotiations this weekend, the report added.

The clubs have also agreed on the compensation fee Liverpool will pay to Feyenoord, Dutch and British media reported later on Friday.

