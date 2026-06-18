London mayor Sadiq Khan launches Singapore-inspired housing strategy after 'breathtaking' visit

London mayor Sadiq Khan has announced what he dubs as a "Singapore-style" model for future home development in Britain's largest city.

In a video uploaded to his social media accounts on Wednesday (June 17) morning, he praised Singapore's HDB model and said that the British capital can learn from it, as he welcomed a "new era of housebuilding for London".

Khan was brought around SkyResidence @ Dawson by HDB representatives and noted the proximity of playgrounds and medical clinics within the estate.

He also saw a "sense of community" that reminded him of his time growing up in a subsidised public housing estate in south London.

According to BBC, the Greater London Authority will invest 100 million pounds (S$172 million) in the Silvertown Partnership, supporting plans for 7,000 homes in the eastern part of the city.

Khan added that 30 per cent of the new homes are expected to be "genuinely affordable".

Silvertown, which BBC says is one of the largest regeneration projects in east London, has remained largely undeveloped for more than 40 years.

The London City Hall said the investment will help accelerate plans to build a new neighbourhood comprising of homes, commercial spaces and public areas, reported BBC.

A new era of housebuilding for London.



City Hall is taking inspiration from Singapore’s world-class housing model, investing directly in thousands of new high-quality, affordable homes in East London. pic.twitter.com/Zl8o7bgxuO — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 16, 2026

However, some experts told BBC it may be difficult to replicate Singapore's success, as the HDB model was built under circumstances that may not be applicable to the British capital.

Property economist Jack Backen cited consistency of governance and "the ability to implement long-term planning strategies without constant changes in policy".

"The other area that's very different is that they own almost all the land — around 90 per cent of it. Their ability to control and manage the market is very strong," he told BBC, referring to government ownership of land.

This is in contrast to London, in which multiple landowners and private developers have made for a more "fragmented planning system", according to the news site.

Earlier this month, British newspaper The Guardian reported that London has been facing a "deepening housing crisis", with the number of homeless people being forced out of the city doubling in the past two years.

A 2023 report found that only two per cent of private properties in London were affordable to someone receiving housing benefits, the newspaper said.

According to the Single Homeless Project in the UK, over half of England's homeless population reside in London, where one in 45 residents do not have a home.

Meanwhile, around 80 per cent of Singapore residents live in HDB flats, with the Ministry of Social and Family Development reporting 496 rough sleepers in a single-night count last year, a 6.4 per cent drop from the previous year.

Sadiq Khan in Singapore

The mayor is in Singapore to attend the World Cities Summit, as part of a trade mission to promote London as a global investment destination, BBC said.

During his time here, Khan met with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong after receiving the 2026 Lee Kuan Yew City Prize on behalf of the city of London.

According to BBC, the prize is "one of the world's most prestigious recognitions for urban leadership and innovation", and London was ecognised its transformation over the past decade.

Khan also rubbed shoulders with social media personality supercatkei at Lau Pa Sat, where he tried local fare like durians, satay and teh tarik.

He also visited Gardens by the Bay, where he praised Singapore's City in a Garden initiative, noting that it could serve as an inspiration for London's skyline.

"Singapore's breathtaking 'City in a Garden' vision shows exactly how long-term investment in green infrastructure can transform urban spaces, improve wellbeing and drive growth," he said in social media posts uploaded earlier on Wednesday.

Singapore’s breathtaking “City in a Garden” vision shows exactly how long-term investment in green infrastructure can transform urban spaces, improve wellbeing and drive growth.



A true inspiration for London’s skyline. pic.twitter.com/1vBUdvOwd8 — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) June 17, 2026

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com