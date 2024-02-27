world

Macron does not rule out Europeans sending troops to Ukraine

Macron does not rule out Europeans sending troops to Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference at the end of the conference in support of Ukraine, with European leaders and government representatives, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Feb 26, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 27, 2024 4:53 AM

PARIS — France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (Feb 26) there was no consensus on sending troops to Ukraine, but the subject could not be ruled out.

"There is no consensus at this stage... to send troops on the ground," Macron said after hosting some 20 countries allied to Ukraine.

"Nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we must so that Russia does not win." 

ALSO READ: Ukraine outnumbered, outgunned and ground down by relentless Russia

Russia-Ukraine conflictRUSSIAUkraineFRANCEPolitics and GovernmentDefence and military
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.