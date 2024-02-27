Macron does not rule out Europeans sending troops to Ukraine

PARIS — France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (Feb 26) there was no consensus on sending troops to Ukraine, but the subject could not be ruled out.

"There is no consensus at this stage... to send troops on the ground," Macron said after hosting some 20 countries allied to Ukraine.

"Nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we must so that Russia does not win."

