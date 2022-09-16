Mass grave of more than 440 bodies found in Ukrainian city of Izium

KYIV - Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the eastern city of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces, a regional police official said on Thursday (Sept 15), adding that some of the people had been killed by shelling and air strikes.

Mr Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News that forensic investigations would be carried out on everybody.

"I can say it is one of the largest burial sites in a big town in liberated (areas)...440 bodies were buried in one place," Mr Bolvinov said. "Some died because of artillery fire... some died because of air strikes."

Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium at the weekend.

President Volodymyr Zelensky put the blame on Russia and likened the discovery to what happened in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in the early stages of the late February invasion by Russian forces. Ukraine and its Western allies have accused the Russian forces of perpetrating war crimes there.

"Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible," Mr Zelensky said in a video address.

Russia has repeatedly denied it targets civilians or has committed war crimes.

Mass graves are being discovered in Izyum after liberation from the russcists. The current largest burial sights has 440 unmarked graves.@ZelenskyyUa : "The necessary procedural actions have already begun there. More information - clear, verified - should be available tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/IipipvFJpb — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 15, 2022

A forest near Izyum where Russians buried nameless victims. Only crosses and numbers. One cross is signed “Ukrainian army, 17 people”.



Altogether, only in Izyum the number of victims is estimated at 1000.#GenocideOfUkrainians #RussiaIsATerroristState #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/VCU9bMxIlM — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) September 15, 2022

Izyum, a town where my father was born and buried, lies in ruins.



Russian shelling ruined two entrances in this building. All 47 people who lived there, died - women, children, elderly.



These horrible crimes against humanity have no justification or expiration date. pic.twitter.com/Hna2HTGNDE — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) September 15, 2022

ALSO READ: Ukraine hails snowballing offensive, blames Russia for blackouts