Massive Russian attack on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures 7

Russian forces staged a massive attack early on Tuesday (Sept 16) on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person, injuring seven and triggering a large number of fires, the regional governor said.

Ivan Fedorov said one child was among the injured. Pictures posted by the governor online showed firefighters battling blazes in private homes and other buildings.

Public broadcaster Suspilne said there had been at least 10 strikes on the city.

