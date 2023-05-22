Melissa McCarthy's Ursula 'terrified' Little Mermaid co-star's friend's daughter - and other top stories today

Stay in the know with a recap of our top stories today.

1. The Little Mermaid's Daveed Diggs: Melissa McCarthy as Ursula 'terrified' friend's daughter

Think back to the children's movies you watched when you were young — was there a villain that struck fear into your little heart?

In this year's live-action adaptation of the 1989 Disney animated movie, actress Melissa McCarthy is bringing the fear of the sea... » READ MORE

2. Diner calls out 'busy' Tai Wah Pork Noodle staff for having breakfast and ignoring customers

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/alexchan151

They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

For this Tai Wah Pork Noodle stall employee, having her breakfast seems to take priority over all... » READ MORE

3. 'It creates unnecessary tension': Woman shares why she will never work with a friend again

PHOTO: Screengrab/Lemon8/pokkimin

Stepping into the workforce is part and parcel of adulthood. But meeting people in a new environment can be daunting, so the idea of working with a friend sounds comforting, right?

Well, for one woman, the experience was far from comfortable... » READ MORE

4. Young woman shares why she's 'quiet quitting'. Here's what others think about this phenomenon

PHOTO: Pexels

When Tan Jia Min started working as a research assistant in 2019 after graduating from university, she was eager to give her best at work.

This meant changing or cancelling her personal plans to complete tasks assigned to her... » READ MORE