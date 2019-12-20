Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required

A young and dashing millionaire is offering AUD55,000 (S$51,200) a year to personal photographer who can travel the globe and snap photos of him for the 'gram.

The only things you will need are a smartphone, 12 months' validity on your passport, the ability to travel at a moment's notice and an eye for aesthetics.

You don't even need experience.

If all this sounds familiar, that's because 27-year-old self-made businessman Matthew Lepre has previously dangled a similarly extravagant offer.

Earlier this year, Lepre put up a similar call for a personal assistant, also offering luxurious benefits including and not limited to: a base pay of AUD52,000 and all-expense-paid travels.

True to his word, he sifted through 70,000 applications before he settled on lifestyle blogger and former fashion student Tyanna De Assis. Needless to say, she was speechless.

"I am still in shock and wonder how they even came across my CV," she told News.com.au in October.

So what prompted the need for a personal photographer?

In the pursuit of business growth, Lepre said he found himself regularly globetrotting with his best friend by his side, who also happened to double up as his lensman.

"My business has now expanded rapidly and I need my mate, Mitch, to be there to work in other areas," Lepre told UK-based publication Femail. "So I'm now putting the open call out to the world for someone to be there to fill this role."

The Sydney-based entrepreneur reportedly earned his millions through his four online businesses, including Ecom Warrior Academy.

Fair warning that working with Lepre guarantees a hectic lifestyle — he shares an incident where he dropped everything to hop on a plane to get to Milan from Sydney just for an interview with a leading TV station.

"The selected person for this role would need to be flexible with their life and be able to join me too, on my crazy schedule that could take me anywhere, anytime."

Interested? Simply click here to apply.

Now if you'd excuse me, this writer has got an application to fill up.

rainercheung@asiaone.com