Minutes before rampage, Texas school gunman sent message warning of attack

UVALDE, TEXAS - The Texas gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers warned in an online message that he was going to shoot up an elementary school minutes before his rampage, Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday (May 25), as harrowing details about the attack emerged a day after the massacre.

The gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, also sent a message saying he was going to shoot his grandmother and another one confirming he had done so, Abbott said at a news conference.

Ramos' grandmother, whom he shot in the face shortly before attacking the school, survived and called the police.

Ramos fled the home they shared and crashed his car near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. A school police officer approached him outside the building, according to officials, but no gunfire was exchanged.

Authorities offered few additional details of that encounter, which is likely to become a focus of investigations, except that the suspect dropped a bag full of ammunition on the ground and ran toward the school when he saw the officer.

Ramos then entered the school through a back door carrying an AR-15-style rifle and made his way down two hallways to a fourth-grade classroom where he shot all of the people who were killed. Authorities said he had legally purchased two rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition days before the shooting.

Police surrounded the building, breaking windows to help children and staff escape. Members of the elite Border Patrol Tactical Unit also responded and entered the building to confront the shooter, with one agent wounded "in the crossfire", the Department of Homeland Security said on Twitter.

Eventually, Ramos, a high school dropout with no known criminal record or history of mental illness, was shot and killed by law enforcement. One agent was hit in the leg and grazed in the head, an official said.

The online messages were the only advance warning, Abbott said, adding that 17 people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

These included "multiple children" who survived the gunfire in their classroom, according to Chris Olivarez, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.

Investigators have not publicly identified a motive.

Dora Flores and her grandson arrive to Robb Elementary school with flowers, the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at the school in Uvalde, Texas, US, on May 25, 2022.

Abbott said the posts were made on Facebook, but spokespeople for Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, said they were private one-to-one messages discovered after the shooting.

The company declined to say who received the messages or which of Meta's platforms, such as Messenger or Instagram, was used to send them.

Ramos legally purchased two rifles and 375 rounds of ammunition just days before the shooting, according to authorities.

Gun control debate

Investigators have not publicly identified a motive for what now ranks as the deadliest US school shooting in nearly a decade.

The attack, 10 days after an avowed white supremacist shot 13 people at a supermarket in a mostly Black neighbourhood of Buffalo, New York, has reignited a national debate over US gun laws.

In a sign of the charged political atmosphere, Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic candidate challenging Abbott in a November election, interrupted the news conference to confront Abbott for the state's permissive gun laws, shouting "You are doing nothing!"

Several officials gathered on stage around the governor yelled at O'Rourke. "You're a sick son of a b**** who would come to a deal like this to make a political issue," one said, though it was not clear who.

O'Rourke was escorted out of the building and spoke to reporters outside, calling it "insane" that an 18-year-old was legally permitted to acquire a semi-automatic rifle and vowing to pursue gun restrictions.

"We can get that done if we had a governor that cared more about the people of Texas than he does his own political career or his fealty to the NRA," he said, referring to the National Rifle Association, a gun-rights advocacy organisation.

Abbott said stringent gun laws do not prevent violence, citing states such as New York, and said policymakers should instead focus on mental health treatment and prevention.

In a prime-time address on Tuesday evening, President Joe Biden called for new gun safety restrictions.

US President Joe Biden returns to the White House aboard Marine One, arriving back from his visits to South Korea and Japan, in Washington, US, on May 24, 2022.

"As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name we're going to stand up to the gun lobby," he said, his voice rising.

But new legislation appeared unlikely to pass in Washington.

Virtually all Republicans in Congress oppose gun restrictions, and there was no sign the massacre would alter that position.

White House officials were planning a trip to Texas for Biden, a senior administration official said.

The NRA's annual meeting starts on Friday in Houston, where Republicans including Abbott, Texas US senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn and former President Donald Trump are all scheduled to speak.

In a statement, the NRA expressed sympathy for the victims but said the event would go on as planned.

World leaders expressed shock and sorrow. Pope Francis on Wednesday said he was "heartbroken" and called for an end to "the indiscriminate trafficking of weapons."

The head of the UN children's agency UNICEF, Catherine Russell, condemned the epidemic of US gun violence, comparing it to attacks on schools in Afghanistan, Ukraine and West Africa and blaming government leaders for inaction.

Shootings have become so commonplace in American schools that data shows a gun being fired almost every day this year on school property, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database at the Naval Postgraduate School's Center for Homeland Defence and Security.

The Texas rampage stands as the deadliest US school shooting since a gunman killed 26 people, including 20 children, at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in December 2012.

'I will miss your laugh forever'

Uvalde, a community deep in the state's Hill Country region about 130km west of San Antonio, has about 15,000 residents, nearly 80 per cent of them Hispanic or Latino, according to US Census data.

Community members set up fund-raisers for the families of the victims, while some relatives mourned their losses on social media.

"My little love is now flying high with the angels above," Angel Garza, whose daughter, Amerie Jo Garza, was killed, wrote on Facebook. "Please don't take a second for granted. Hug your family. Tell them you love them."

The two staff members killed were identified as Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia, fourth-grade teachers trapped in the classroom with their students when the shooting began.

"My best friend, my twin was taken from me," Mireles' daughter, Adalynn Ruiz, wrote on Facebook. "Everyone who knows you knows how outgoing and funny you were and I will miss your laugh forever."