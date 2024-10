Musk to campaign in Pennsylvania after appearance at Trump rally

Elon Musk said he will give "a series of talks from tomorrow night through Monday (Oct 21)" in Pennsylvania, less than two weeks after the billionaire made a high-profile appearance with former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump there.

Earlier last week, a source told Reuters that Musk plans more campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania and his appearances would be connected to his America PAC political action committee.

Pennsylvania is considered a crucial state for both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the race for the Nov 5 election.

