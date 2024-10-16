Award Banner
Musk to campaign in Pennsylvania after appearance at Trump rally

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk gestures behind protective glass during a rally for Republican presidential nominee and former US president Donald Trump, at the site of the July assassination attempt against Trump, in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on Oct 5, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 16, 2024 6:59 AM

Elon Musk said he will give "a series of talks from tomorrow night through Monday (Oct 21)" in Pennsylvania, less than two weeks after the billionaire made a high-profile appearance with former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump there.

Earlier last week, a source told Reuters that Musk plans more campaigning for Trump in Pennsylvania and his appearances would be connected to his America PAC political action committee.

Pennsylvania is considered a crucial state for both Trump and his Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, in the race for the Nov 5 election.

