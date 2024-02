A lawyer who represented the late opposition politician Alexei Navalny and accompanied Navalny's mother last week as she appealed to authorities for the return of his body was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 27) in Moscow, Russian news media said.

The detention of Vasily Dubkov was reported by newspaper Novaya Gazeta Europe and news outlet SOTA.

