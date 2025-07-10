Netanyahu and Trump prioritise hostages as Gaza military campaign grinds on

WASHINGTON/GAZA/CAIRO — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday (July 9) his meeting with US President Donald Trump had focused on freeing hostages held in Gaza, as Israel continued to pound the Palestinian territory amid efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Netanyahu said on X that the leaders also discussed the consequences and possibilities of "the great victory we achieved over Iran", following an aerial war last month in which the United States joined Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic's nuclear sites.

Netanyahu is making his third US visit since Trump took office on Jan 20 and had earlier told reporters that while he did not think Israel's campaign in the Palestinian enclave was done, negotiators are "certainly working" on a ceasefire.

Trump met Netanyahu on Tuesday for the second time in two days to discuss the situation in Gaza, with the president's Middle East envoy indicating that Israel and Hamas were nearing an agreement on a ceasefire deal after 21 months of war.

Hamas official Taher al-Nono told Reuters they were engaged in a "difficult round" of negotiations.

A source familiar with Hamas' thinking said four days of talks in Doha did not produce any breakthroughs on three main sticking points.

These are the free flow of aid into Gaza, withdrawal lines for Israeli forces and guarantees that negotiations would pave the way to a permanent ceasefire

The source said Israel has demanded it retain control of about one-third of the enclave including the Morag Axis, a corridor between the Gaza cities of Rafah and Khan Younis.

On aid, Israel has insisted on sticking with the controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's system, the source added. The United Nations and humanitarian groups have criticised this as unsafe and leading to at least 613 deaths.

While the Hamas source saw three major unresolved obstacles, Steve Witkoff, Trump's special envoy to the Middle East, said the number had decreased from four to one, expressing optimism for a temporary ceasefire deal by the end of the week.

Witkoff told reporters at a Cabinet meeting that the anticipated agreement would involve a 60-day ceasefire, with the release of 10 living and nine deceased hostages.

Airstrikes

In recent weeks Israel's military has continued to hammer Gaza, where a teddy bear lay in the rubble on Wednesday at the site of one overnight airstrike in southern Gaza's Khan Younis.

Umm Mohammed Shaaban, a Palestinian grandmother mourning the deaths of three of her grandchildren in the attack, questioned the timing of a proposed ceasefire.

"After they finished us, they say they'll make a truce?" she said.

In Gaza City, people removed debris after another overnight airstrike, searching through a three-story house for survivors to no avail.

One resident, Ahmed al-Nahhal, said there was no fuel for trucks to help in rescue efforts. "From midnight till now, we have been looking for the children," he said.

Nearby men carried bodies in shrouds while women wept. Some kissed bodies placed in the back of a vehicle.

The Gaza conflict began with a Hamas attack on southern Israel in October 2023 that killed approximately 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken, according to Israeli figures. Around 50 hostages remain in Gaza, with 20 believed to be alive.

Israel's retaliatory war has killed over 57,000 Palestinians, Gaza's health ministry says, and reduced much of Gaza to rubble.

Hamas has long demanded an end to the war before it would free the remaining hostages. Israel has insisted it would not agree to stop fighting until all hostages are released and Hamas dismantled.

The United Nations estimates that most of Gaza's population of more than 2 million has been displaced, with experts saying in May that nearly half a million people faced the risk of starvation.

