Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new Iran strikes: NBC News

US President Donald Trump is set to be briefed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any expansion of Iran's ballistic missile programme poses a threat that could necessitate swift action, NBC News reported on Saturday.

Israeli officials are concerned that Iran is reconstituting nuclear enrichment sites the US bombed in June, and are preparing to brief Trump for options on attacking the missile programme again, the NBC report added.

Reuters could not verify the report.

