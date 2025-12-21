Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new Iran strikes: NBC News

Netanyahu plans to brief Trump on possible new Iran strikes: NBC News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the plenum of the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem, Nov 10, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONDecember 21, 2025 1:14 AM

US President Donald Trump is set to be briefed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any expansion of Iran's ballistic missile programme poses a threat that could necessitate swift action, NBC News reported on Saturday.

Israeli officials are concerned that Iran is reconstituting nuclear enrichment sites the US bombed in June, and are preparing to brief Trump for options on attacking the missile programme again, the NBC report added.

Reuters could not verify the report.

[[nid:723943]]

United States of AmericaDONALD TRUMPIRANbomb
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.