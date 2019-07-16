New Zealand PM 'utterly' disagrees with Trump tweets

Read also

"If you're not happy here, you can leave... This is about love for America, certain people hate our country," he tweeted.

Ms Ardern said New Zealanders welcomed diversity in the corridors of power.

"We take the view that our parliament should be a representative place, it should look and feel like New Zealand, it should have a range of different cultures and ethnicities," she said.

"And never should a judgment be made about the origin of anyone, and their right, therefore, to be in parliament as a representative."

British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian leader Justin Trudeau have also condemned the tweets, while Democratic presidential candidates have labelled Mr Trump racist.

Ms Ardern has not been shy about highlighting her differences with Mr Trump in the past, advising him to send "sympathy and love to all Muslim communities" in the wake of the Christchurch mosques massacre in March when a gunman killed 51 worshippers.

Shortly after Ms Ardern's stunning election win in late 2017, Mr Trump met her at a summit in Vietnam and joked that she had "caused a lot of upset in her country".

"You know, no one marched when I was elected," she retorted, referring to the protests that followed Mr Trump's victory in 2016.