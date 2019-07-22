New Zealanders hand over 10,000-plus guns and weapons parts in buy-back scheme

The buy-back comes four months after a lone gunman with semi-automatic weapons attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island, killing 51 people.

SYDNEY - New Zealanders have handed over more than 10,000 guns, weapons parts and accessories in the first week of a buy-back scheme prompted by the country's worst peacetime mass shooting, police figures released on Sunday (July 21) show.

A gun reform law passed in April banned most semi-automatic firearms, parts that convert firearms into semi-automatics, magazines over a certain capacity and some shotguns.

Owners have until Dec 20 to hand in their weapons and the government has set aside NZ$208 million (S$283 million) to compensate them for up to 95 per cent of the original cost.

