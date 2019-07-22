New Zealanders hand over 10,000-plus guns and weapons parts in buy-back scheme

The buy-back comes four months after a lone gunman with semi-automatic weapons attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island, killing 51 people.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SYDNEY - New Zealanders have handed over more than 10,000 guns, weapons parts and accessories in the first week of a buy-back scheme prompted by the country's worst peacetime mass shooting, police figures released on Sunday (July 21) show.

A gun reform law passed in April banned most semi-automatic firearms, parts that convert firearms into semi-automatics, magazines over a certain capacity and some shotguns.

Owners have until Dec 20 to hand in their weapons and the government has set aside NZ$208 million (S$283 million) to compensate them for up to 95 per cent of the original cost.

The buy-back comes four months after a lone gunman with semi-automatic weapons attacked Muslims attending Friday prayers in Christchurch on New Zealand's South Island, killing 51 people.

More than 2,000 people have surrendered 3,275 firearms, 7,827 parts and accessories and in return authorities have paid them slightly more than NZ$6 million since the buy-back began last Saturday, a police spokesman told Reuters by telephone on Sunday.

Police said they were pleased with the turnout on Sunday, as 684 people handed in 1,061 guns and 3,397 parts and accessories at events across the country.

Police superintendent Karyn Malthus said hundreds of firearms had been surrendered in Auckland.

"The feedback from firearms owners at the event has been very positive," she said in an emailed statement.

Media reported on Wednesday that Christchurch residents were upset about the proposed opening of a Gun City mega store in the city.

Brenton Tarrant, accused of the March 15 killings, bought four weapons and ammunition from the Gun City chain online from December 2017 to March 2018, owner David Tipple said in March.

Tarrant, due to stand trial in May, has pleaded not guilty to 92 charges over the attacks, including New Zealand's first terrorism charge.

With a population of just under 5 million and an estimated total of 1.5 million firearms, New Zealand ranks 17th in the world in terms of civilian firearm ownership, the Small Arms Survey shows.

More about

New Zealand Shooting - Gun crime terrorism
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Song Hye-kyo, Song Joong-ki not splitting assets in divorce settlement
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
Ghostbusting in Singapore: Meet the father-son duo banishing demons for a price
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung&#039;s role
First Chinese superhero film by Marvel sparks controversy over Tony Leung's role
Good deals must share July 22-28: Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone, $0.99 pizza and other deals
Free bubble tea, $17 lobster and abalone and other deals
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
Grab investigating incident of man confronting delivery guy for allegedly speeding on PMD
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
White-clad mob brutally attacks Hong Kong protesters at MTR station, injuring 36
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Russian ex-beauty queen posts photos of son, but does not address divorce with Sultan of Kelantan
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
Genius or reckless? Chinese boy, 13, attempts to pilot 2 planes by himself
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
8-year-old boy in China found with broken needle lodged in his neck for 6 years
Hong Kong actor Simon Yam &#039;stable&#039; after surgery to treat stab wounds
Simon Yam 'stable' after surgery to treat stab wounds
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Jurong West resident takes down potted plants from ledge
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name
Donnie Yen, who is set to shine again in Ip Man 4, once had only $18 to his name

LIFESTYLE

What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
What are the best ways to pay for big-ticket items in Singapore?
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore
Where to find the best steaks in Singapore
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?

Home Works

8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
8 penthouses that show what life at the top is like in Singapore
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: $30,000 reno cost for this 2-storey terrace revamp
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
House Tour: A blue-and-white three-room HDB home in Chai Chee
How reliable are smart locks?
How reliable are smart locks?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
What type of HDB flats can single Singaporeans buy?
Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on &#039;Infinity War&#039; at Singapore concert
Most ambitious crossover? Gfriend takes on 'Infinity War' at Singapore concert
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Pontian Wanton Noodles investigating employee who allegedly kept dumplings that fell on the floor
Original &#039;Captain Marvel&#039; Bryan Robson: My grandson can&#039;t understand why people call me that
Original 'Captain Marvel' Bryan Robson: My grandson can't understand why people call me that

SERVICES