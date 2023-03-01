Newcastle fan left red-faced after premature tattoo

LONDON – Newcastle United fan Kris Cook was so convinced his club was going to win a first domestic trophy for nearly 70 years that he had a tattoo celebrating the fact on his leg.

The problem was Newcastle ended up losing 2–0 to Manchester United in Sunday's (Feb 28) League Cup final at Wembley.

Cook had the popular club chant "Tell me ma me ma" complete with "NUFC Cup winners 26/02/23" etched on to his skin but it proved somewhat premature as Newcastle's wait goes on.

"I asked the lass who does my tattoos: 'Can you put cup winners on my leg?'," he told the BBC.

"I think she was thinking it was a bad idea at the same time, but I got it done. I think my mam is still a little bit livid, my grandma, she went ballistic – apart from that, all my pals think it's funny."

Asked by a BBC Radio Newcastle reporter whether one solution would be to change the N to an M for the sake of accuracy, Cook said he would rather wait for a Newcastle win.

"I wouldn't have that on my leg – I would rather have one leg to be fair," he said.

"(It was) dedication or stupidity really, I have always loved (Newcastle) but I didn't think I'd be walking around with that on my leg for the rest of my life.

"As long as they win something I don't care, so I can kind of get away with it a little bit."

