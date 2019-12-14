No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out

Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

Get your dose of humorous and wacky stories that happened this week.

JAPANESE MUM TRIES TO SOOTHE CLINGY CHILD WITH CARDBOARD CUT-OUT

Being a parent is a tireless thankless job, especially if you've got a tiny ankle-biter at your heel 24/7.

Hoping to get a little reprieve from her incessantly clingy toddler that would cry the moment she was out of sight, this mother in Japan devised what she thought would be the perfect plan — replacing her person with a life-sized paper cut-out of herself.

Unfortunately, the plan proved to be only paper-thin.

Though her son appeared to take the bait, happily playing as he turned to check on his "mother" every now and then, he realised something was off 20 minutes later and began bawling once again.

Well, at least she tried.

HONG KONG BOY EXECUTES NINJA MOVE AFTER SPILLING OUT OF SCHOOL BUS

Ever wish you could be as cool as your movie heroes? Jumping out of cars and walking away from explosions without looking back?

This kid in Hong Kong got to live out his Hollywood dreams. Kind of.

A viral clip shows the exact moment the emergency door of an otherwise inconspicuous yellow school bus swinging open as it rounds a corner, ejecting a young schoolboy onto the path of an oncoming vehicle. 

Thanks to his (and the driver's) quick reflexes, the boy narrowly dodges the vehicle barely a metre away, springing to his feet before grabbing his bag and dashing after his school bus. 

Unfortunately, his forgotten thermos flask lays forlorn on the ground, slowly rolling towards the gutters. 

Also read: No joke: BMW crashes into house but elderly inside say mahjong's more important

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
Social media

TRENDING

Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here&#039;s what she says in tears
Jacqueline Wong returns home after 8 months in hiding, here's what she says in tears
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
4 most haunted hotels in Malaysia perfect for your ghost-hunting adventure
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: Triad Princess and other shows to binge on
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
Record sum of $18.8m lost to China officials impersonation scams this year
Record sum of $18.8m lost to China officials impersonation scams this year
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Snacc Attacc: We try KitKat&#039;s new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
We try KitKat's new Singapore Laksa, Prata with Fish Curry flavour and it is packed with spice!
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for &#039;politicising a social cause&#039;
Charity event cancelled after police say it needs permit for 'politicising a social cause'
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay what you like for Mao Shan Wang durians in Balestier on Dec 14
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight

Home Works

House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore

SERVICES